Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | No clear SOPs for crowd control; police brutality, pellet use call for judicial probe, compensation

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In our country, crowd control and dispersal exercises by the police take multiple forms ranging from physical removal, lathi charge, water cannons, and tear gas shelling to pellet shooting and live firing. There is neither a set grammar nor a standard operating procedure (SOP). The response depends entirely on the ground situation, political commands, police training, and physical endurance. Each protest serves as a learning experience for both local police and elite paramilitary forces, largely because there are no specially trained officers to guide them.

During the Jantar Mantar protest, student demonstrators were well-behaved and controlled, far from being violent or lawless. Yet, police brutality was clearly visible to national and international media. Given the severity of the action, an inquiry by a retired judge is necessary to pinpoint responsibilities within the command structure. Moreover, the government must bear all medical expenses for both short-term and long-term treatment, and those suffering from pellet injuries must be suitably compensated.