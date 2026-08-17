Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | New Vande Mataram law risks national division by enforcing full text over historical compromise

A

The adoption of Vande Mataram in this country has a chequered history. Written in 1870 and inserted by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel Anandamath in 1882, it had a tinge of religious overtones, with verses depicting Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga representing wealth, learning and valour respectively. It was sung on public platforms of the Congress to rouse the patriotic spirit. When the Congress came to power in 1937, an attempt was made to adopt it as the National Song. At the Calcutta session, leaders agreed to adopt only the first two stanzas, leaving out references to Hindu deities so that people of all religions could sing it. The present contention that this slicing was done under British pressure is unfounded. Later in the Constituent Assembly, Vande Mataram competed to take the place of the National Anthem.

However, the Assembly, presided over by Dr Rajendra Prasad, resolved to accept Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem by a unanimous decision. After 75 years, the Modi government appears bent on reversing history, passing a law to declare Vande Mataram a National Song in its full form, with disrespect carrying a penalty of three years in jail. The Kerala government has already declared that only the first two stanzas are acceptable. Instead of uniting India, this move to compel the singing of the complete text, including the praise of Hindu goddesses, risks having a divisive effect, which aligns with the BJP government's agenda.