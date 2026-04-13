Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | New orientation for police, scientific probe essential to unravel encounter offences & protect right of defence

A

A right of private defence has to be specifically raised as a legal plea and proved before the court. Therefore, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommended that in all cases of police encounters resulting in death, a criminal trial must be necessitated against the police personnel involved, and only if their defence is acceptable to the court, they can be let off. But all of these recommendations are only on paper. In the Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape and murder case, the four youths were shot dead, with the public celebrating the police for their encounter. Subsequent appointment of Justice Sirpurkar commission of inquiry found that none of those four individuals killed in police firing was even remotely connected to the crime. Now the guilty policemen were charged with murder. A new orientation must be given to the police, along with the adoption of a sophisticated and scientific investigation process to unravel offences.