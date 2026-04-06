Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru |Model Code of Conduct does not mandate a cessation of routine civic maintenance works

Residents of Madhavaram are increasingly frustrated as civic authorities attribute the halt in essential public works to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). While the MCC aims to ensure a level playing field by preventing the ruling party from announcing new schemes, it does not mandate a cessation of routine maintenance.
In Madhavaram, critical issues like damaged roads and non-functional streetlights are being neglected under the pretext that "roads cannot be cut" during the election period. Are these officials legally bound to pause such works, or are they using the MCC as a convenient excuse for dereliction of duty? Taxpayers deserve clarity on whether this administrative paralysis is a genuine legal constraint or a tactical delay until a new government is formed.
— Radha Mohan, Madhavaram, Chennai
The frustration among Madhavaram residents is valid, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is frequently misinterpreted or used as a shield for administrative inertia. While the MCC prevents the ruling party from announcing new schemes to gain an unfair electoral advantage, it does not mandate a cessation of routine maintenance or essential public services.
Critical repairs, such as fixing damaged roads or non-functional streetlights, fall under the ambit of 'ongoing' or 'emergency' works and are legally permitted. Unfortunately, there is no streamlined mechanism to challenge these departmental delays during the election period. As the Election Commission assumes sweeping powers that are seldom questioned, this administrative paralysis often reflects a convenient dereliction of duty rather than a genuine legal constraint.
Does the live-streaming of court proceedings truly enhance judicial transparency, or does it merely expose judges to unwarranted public scrutiny? Proponents believe it bolsters accountability, yet critics warn that selective clips shared on social media by vested interests often lead to misrepresentation.
Recent viral videos of hearings have also highlighted a growing friction between the Bench and the Bar, potentially impacting the courtroom atmosphere. Given these challenges, can the public broadcasting of proceedings effectively contribute to better justice delivery in the long run? How can the judiciary balance the right to information with the need to protect the sanctity of the legal process from digital distortion?
— N Madhavan, Ramapuram, Chennai
Live streaming of court proceedings is an essential evolution for several reasons. Primarily, it allows litigants to monitor their cases and evaluate their counsel's performance firsthand. It serves as a living record of how law is shaped, offering law students an invaluable opportunity to study court procedures and the art of advocacy. With courts increasingly restricting physical entry for visitors, digital access ensures the public can witness proceedings from their own homes.
While transparency has prompted some talkative judges to become more guarded, and minor moments of judicial discomfort are often magnified or misrepresented on social media, these remain manageable side effects. On the whole, this technology effectively bridges the gap between the judiciary and the citizens.