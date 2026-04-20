Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Linking women’s quota to delimitation unnecessary; reservation can be implemented within existing seats

I am seeking clarity on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023. While we are told the women’s quota is now law, it remains on paper because its implementation is tied to the census and the delimitation exercise. As a common citizen, I find this confusing. If the intent is to empower women, why must this be legally linked to the time-consuming process of redrawing constituencies? Can the reservation not be implemented within the current seat structure? I would also like to know if this new Act automatically supersedes any previous versions of the Bill, or if there are legal grounds to challenge this delay in court.
— Gowtham GK, Perungudi
A right of private defence has to be specifically raised as a legal plea and proved before the court. Therefore, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommended that in all cases of police encounters resulting in death, a criminal trial must be necessitated against the police personnel involved, and only if their defence is acceptable to the court, they can be let off. But all of these recommendations are only on paper. In the Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape and murder case, the four youths were shot dead, with the public celebrating the police for their encounter. Subsequent appointment of Justice Sirpurkar commission of inquiry found that none of those four individuals killed in police firing was even remotely connected to the crime. Now the guilty policemen were charged with murder. A new orientation must be given to the police, along with the adoption of a sophisticated and scientific investigation process to unravel offences.
Cash for votes is a cancer in our democracy. Allegations have cropped up again, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where the ruling party is accused of issuing Rs 8,000 gift coupons disguised as publicity material. While some parties have approached the courts for an urgent hearing, citizens remain sceptical of the legal process. Since all parties promise freebies, aren't they simply fooling the public with their own money? Can such freebies be restrained by a strong legal process?
— Kapil Kalash, Parvathy Nagar, Chennai
There are several cash schemes in this country. Even after the cash-for-votes scandal in Parliament a few years ago, it was found that some members were engaging in "cash for queries". Earlier, MPs from Jharkhand were found receiving "cash for votes" to ensure the survival of the ruling government. It seems we are conditioned to receive payments in consideration of fulfilling certain obligations. It is not just the ruling party; even the main opposition has been accused of distributing fake cheques for Rs 10,000.
All these deceptive ideas can be sold as long as there are gullible voters. The present electorate consists of more than just unlettered persons; they must be educated to adhere to morals and ethics in voting to elect their representatives to legislative bodies. Unless their conduct changes, we will continue to see deceptive schemes used to lure voters.