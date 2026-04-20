Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Linking women’s quota to delimitation unnecessary; reservation can be implemented within existing seats

A

There are several cash schemes in this country. Even after the cash-for-votes scandal in Parliament a few years ago, it was found that some members were engaging in "cash for queries". Earlier, MPs from Jharkhand were found receiving "cash for votes" to ensure the survival of the ruling government. It seems we are conditioned to receive payments in consideration of fulfilling certain obligations. It is not just the ruling party; even the main opposition has been accused of distributing fake cheques for Rs 10,000.

All these deceptive ideas can be sold as long as there are gullible voters. The present electorate consists of more than just unlettered persons; they must be educated to adhere to morals and ethics in voting to elect their representatives to legislative bodies. Unless their conduct changes, we will continue to see deceptive schemes used to lure voters.