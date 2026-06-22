Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Key must vest with political party, not with the defecting legislature group

A

Though Dr Ambedkar demanded the nationalisation of rivers, the same was not accepted.

However, for an interstate water dispute, the power to resolve vests with a Tribunal constituted by Parliament under Article 262 of the Constitution. The law for water sharing is that the sole enjoyment of the water does not vest with the state of river origin, but the riparian states through which it passes will also have a stake in it.

In going through with a dam across Mekedatu, the Karnataka state cannot have the final say. Even before an interstate water tribunal is constituted, the project requires several clearances from different authorities. That is why the Tamil Nadu demand for a tribunal at this stage is premature and not warranted.