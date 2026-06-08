Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Judges must treat poll petitions differently from normal civil suits for faster resolution

Justice delayed is not just justice denied. As noted by the Chief Justice of India, it is also justice buried. Although the law prescribes six months to hear election petitions, this timeline is rarely met. These petitions are supposed to be heard on a day-to-day basis. However, courts routinely treat them like standard civil suits instead. People who express astonishment now over the Appavu election case — where two more elections in 2021 and 2026 are already over — may be unaware that the 2009 parliamentary election petition relating to P Chidambaram in the Sivagangai constituency is yet to be finalised. In our country, while law and legal procedures are made in good faith, the lack of quick disposal defeats the very object of those laws. This is true of all branches of law. The answer lies not just in increasing the number of judges but in appointing competent judges who will render decisions on time.