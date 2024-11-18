Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | General POA or release deed to transfer property title needs to be registered

CHENNAI: I have inherited a house in Chennai through an unregistered will from my father and now wish to sell it. My younger brother [the other legal heir], who lives in New Delhi, is willing to provide an affidavit or NOC stating he has no objection to the sale and recognizes me as the sole owner. Due to his medical condition, he cannot travel to sign as a witness at the registrar's office. What type of registered document can he issue from New Delhi to validate his NOC?

-- KS Viswanathan, Thoraipakkam, Chennai

An unregistered will is not valid for probating it. However, you can get a general power of attorney (POA) from your brother even if it is registered in New Delhi or he can give a release deed registered in New Delhi. It all depends on what the purchaser requires.