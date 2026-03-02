Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Frequent street renaming burdens citizens; numerical naming may avoid disputes, documentation hassles

Whenever a new government comes to power, street names are often changed. While this may be done for political or historical reasons, it causes practical problems for ordinary people. Those of us living on such streets have to update the new name in address proofs, bank records, educational certificates, property documents and other official records. Students and working people spend considerable time and money making these changes, and sometimes face delays or confusion during the verification process.
Is there any legal remedy available for citizens to challenge or question such frequent renaming of streets? Can residents collectively approach a court or local authority to prevent or review such decisions? Also, is there a way individuals can avoid repeatedly updating documents when only the street name changes?
-- Madhumita, Chennai
Change of street names after the change of regimes has become a common feature across the country. Aurangzeb Marg became Abdul Kalam Marg. Can anyone give a reason? Whether a name change or dropping the caste suffix behind names does not produce any great societal change.
On the other hand, the name suffix dropping resulted in no name at all. Like the Vanniar Street in Triplicane became “Street”. Rangachari Rd in Mylapore became “Ranga Rd”.
Actually, it was named after the famous doctor Rangachari. Till his death, he did not change his name. Naming a street after a great person should not bring dishonour. I think hereafter, to avoid any controversies, we should name the streets and avenues with numbers.
Reports say that actor Vijay’s wife had filed for divorce two months ago, but the information has surfaced in the media only now, after an alleged leak from court records. This raises concerns about how sensitive matters pending before courts become public without the parties themselves disclosing them. If such leaks can happen in high-profile cases, what protection does an ordinary citizen have when dealing with personal cases like divorce or family disputes?
How are court records supposed to be handled, and who is responsible if confidential filings are leaked? Can affected individuals seek action against those responsible or request stronger privacy safeguards from the court system?
-- Siva Sundar, Tirunelveli
Whoever the person involved, it is illegal to publish the names and contents of matrimonial proceedings pending in the Family Courts, and it is a punishable offence.
Section 33 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, clearly states that proceedings under the Act have to be in camera and no one can print or publish them.
However, when the personalities involved happen to be film stars, the media go overboard and publish minute details, little realising the legal bar on them. They are under the impression that such people are public and the right to privacy doesn't apply to their cases.
The law in this regard has been clarified in the case filed by R Sukanya (2004) by the Madras High Court, and it had injuncted the press from publishing her matrimonial matter.
Then the press stopped publishing her matter but continued with the matters of others. The court, while interpreting Section 22 of the Hindu Marriage Act, had clearly held that since the proceedings have to be held in camera, no one should publish any matrimonial proceedings held before the Family Courts. That ruling applies to the case of Vijay and his wife.