Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Frequent street renaming burdens citizens; numerical naming may avoid disputes, documentation hassles

Is there any legal remedy available for citizens to challenge or question such frequent renaming of streets? Can residents collectively approach a court or local authority to prevent or review such decisions? Also, is there a way individuals can avoid repeatedly updating documents when only the street name changes?

-- Madhumita, Chennai

Change of street names after the change of regimes has become a common feature across the country. Aurangzeb Marg became Abdul Kalam Marg. Can anyone give a reason? Whether a name change or dropping the caste suffix behind names does not produce any great societal change.

On the other hand, the name suffix dropping resulted in no name at all. Like the Vanniar Street in Triplicane became “Street”. Rangachari Rd in Mylapore became “Ranga Rd”.

Actually, it was named after the famous doctor Rangachari. Till his death, he did not change his name. Naming a street after a great person should not bring dishonour. I think hereafter, to avoid any controversies, we should name the streets and avenues with numbers.