Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Eternal vigilance needed as secrecy and exemptions continue to weaken RTI Act

The Official Secrets Act 1923, brought by the British government, still runs in our veins. Nothing will be transparent until the government voluntarily discloses information.

After independence, it took seven decades to enact the RTI Act. It was touted as a measure of transparency in governance, but very little of it came through as information, and in many places, RTI activists were attacked by vested interests. The Chief Justice of India even called them unemployed parasites and cockroaches.

In 1997, the TN government enacted an RTI Act under which exemptions were granted under 23 categories — just three short of all 26 letters of the English alphabet. Even under the 2005 Act, the judiciary wanted exemption, but thanks to Sonia Gandhi's stiff refusal, it was dropped. Today, no information can be sought from the PM Shree fund headed by the Prime Minister of this country. Even his educational qualification is barred under the RTI Act.

There is no surprise that the new govt wanted to cover itself with its abortive move of exempting the Public Dept from the RTI Act, and thanks to opposition voices, it was dropped. Now you cannot even ask who was the author of the move and who prevailed upon withdrawing it; even that will be kept a guarded secret. Ultimately, eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.