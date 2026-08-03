Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Elected civic bodies have constitutional backing to levy and revise property tax

The government recently introduced an automatic annual property tax hike of 6% for municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu. Under what specific provisions of law is this automatic annual increase implemented, and is the state government legally bound to issue a fresh notification every year?

Secondly, given that Urban Local Bodies fall strictly under the State List of the Constitution, can the Central Finance Commission legally mandate property tax revisions as a pre-condition for releasing central financial assistance to states?

Finally, what is the precise legal distinction between the terms 'Increase Factor' and 'Floor Rates' specified in the tax revision guidelines, and to whom do these floor rates apply?