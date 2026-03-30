Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Developers not liable for external infrastructure unless agreement contains specific clauses for IDC

Over Rs 1,500 crore has been spent on water and sewage infrastructure along OMR, yet over 30,000 units across 180 complexes remain unconnected. Residents in Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur are being forced to pay Infrastructure Development Charges (IDC) to CMWSSB, despite builders having already collected between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 3,00,000 per unit for these utilities.

In one instance, a 360-unit complex owes Rs 2.54 crore in IDC, averaging Rs 70,650 per flat. Builders claim the collected funds were spent on internal sumps and tanks, but these are basic construction requirements, not statutory payments. Do residents have legal grounds to sue builders for recovery of these funds and to compel them to fulfil their statutory obligations?

— Anantha Kumar C, Thuraipakkam