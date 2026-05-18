Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Courts can interfere with govt servant transfers if made malafide or punitive

This is regarding frequent transfers of a woman Deputy Block Development Officer (BDO) in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Tirupathur. The corrupt district officials, acting in collusion with a politician, are repeatedly targeting her due to her professional integrity and refusal to compromise on ethics. Request your expert legal counsel on the specific provisions available to challenge such punitive and arbitrary transfers. What are the administrative remedies or service rules in Tamil Nadu that protect honest officials from being victimised?
— Padmanaban Sanjith, Tirupathur
Normally, transfer is an incident of service, and courts do not easily interfere with administrative decisions. However, if a transfer is frequent, arbitrary, and demonstrates a colourable exercise of power to victimise an honest officer, it can be legally challenged. Under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, and the State's established transfer guidelines, postings must generally satisfy a minimum tenure and be rooted strictly in public interest or administrative exigency, rather than serving as a veiled punishment.
The affected official can challenge these frequent transfer orders by filing a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution before the Madras High Court. The judiciary consistently strikes down transfer orders if clear malafide intent or political interference can be established. It is vital to document the sequence of events and maintain proof of integrity to show the court that the administration acted with a retaliatory motive.
Legal liability of dead doctor’s heirs depends on the property left behind
The Supreme Court recently delivered a landmark judgment in medical negligence cases, extending claims liability to the legal heirs of doctors. The ruling has sparked concern among sections of the medical fraternity, with doctors warning of possible social and psychological consequences for the families of medical professionals. At a time when India’s conviction rate in medical negligence cases remains relatively low compared to many developed nations, do you think the judgment is justified? Or is there a need for a more balanced legal framework that safeguards the interests of both genuine victims of medical negligence and sincere medical practitioners?
— R Manimaran, Chennai
Normally, death brings an end to a cause of action. This is particularly true in criminal cases. That is how the case against Jayalalithaa was abated, while the other accused persons faced judgment. However, since civil cases deal with property matters, the cause of action does not die, and the legal heirs can pursue or defend the matter even after the demise of a party.
The recent decision quoted by you only reiterates this established position of law. But if the doctor against whom the case was brought does not leave behind any property, then the legal heirs cannot be made liable, and no money can be recovered for the loss caused due to medical negligence.