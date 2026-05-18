Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Courts can interfere with govt servant transfers if made malafide or punitive

Normally, transfer is an incident of service, and courts do not easily interfere with administrative decisions. However, if a transfer is frequent, arbitrary, and demonstrates a colourable exercise of power to victimise an honest officer, it can be legally challenged. Under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, and the State's established transfer guidelines, postings must generally satisfy a minimum tenure and be rooted strictly in public interest or administrative exigency, rather than serving as a veiled punishment.

The affected official can challenge these frequent transfer orders by filing a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution before the Madras High Court. The judiciary consistently strikes down transfer orders if clear malafide intent or political interference can be established. It is vital to document the sequence of events and maintain proof of integrity to show the court that the administration acted with a retaliatory motive.