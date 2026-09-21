Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Court cannot push its ideas on State over six-decade two-language policy

While the bench of Justice Nagarathna is telling the Tamil Nadu government to accept Navodaya Schools in Tamil Nadu, help procure land in each district, and accept Hindi as a third language, another bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi is telling the CBSE to have three languages for Std VI next year, explaining that pushing the load on them will be difficult. How can two benches of the same court speak in different directions simultaneously?

Having a two-language policy has been the policy decision of successive state governments over the last six decades, and the court cannot push its ideas of what is good onto the government. Education is in the Concurrent List, and the state can decide what is good for it. Since under Article 1 India is a Union of States, sovereignty vests in the states also.

Many did not think of children's welfare while introducing Navodaya Schools, which offer residential education from classes 6 to 12. That means, at a young age, the child will be away from parents, which, at that impressionable age, is not good. From 12 to 18 years, the best place for a child is to be kept with parents. The judge, while advocating Hindi as a third language, did not consider the very idea of splitting the child from the family. The Minister has correctly asserted that it was a suggestion from the court and not a judgment, and the government will not give up its stance on its entry into Tamil Nadu.