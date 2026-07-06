Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Civil suits are the only remedy for managerial salary recoveries despite the Shops Act

A

While the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, provides a statutory appeal mechanism against illegal termination by an employer, it does not provide any parallel machinery to seek the recovery of illegally deducted or withheld amounts from one's salary.

For wage recoveries, an aggrieved individual must typically move the authority under the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 or the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Both of these enactments restrict their application to defined salary thresholds and the nature of employment. Crucially, while the Shops Act initially excluded "persons in a position of management" from its purview, a subsequent TN notification removed this exclusion. By virtue of that, even senior managers can challenge an arbitrary termination before the appellate authority; however, no such forum exists under this Act for wage recoveries.

Consequently, you will have to file a recovery suit before a competent Civil Court, for which the limitation period is three years from the date the cause of action arose. Please note that pending administrative complaints do not automatically toll or delay this limitation period.

Furthermore, given that civil litigation is notoriously time-consuming and involves substantial court fees and legal expenses, you may well find that the financial and emotional cost of pursuing this remedy outweighs the actual recovery amount.