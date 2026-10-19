Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Blank caste entry will defeat enumeration purpose

n the 2011 Census, there was a column for caste, and most of today's data is based on that alongside projected figures from IIT. However, several issues were raised regarding the inclusion of a caste column. Only after the Bihar government conducted its enumeration did it become a national issue, leading the Central government to agree to collect caste details. Yet, the Centre has compromised the process by asking respondents to state their caste on their own, rather than providing enumerators with an approved list.

As is well known, castes often use titles, and recording a title instead of the actual caste will create confusion. Many distinct castes share the same title, making it impossible to identify whether a group belongs to an advanced section or a backward class. Furthermore, various castes have sub-castes that are pronounced differently across regions. The present attempt by the Centre will only defeat the very purpose of caste enumeration. The data collected will be difficult to collate and analyse. The Centre's half-hearted approach seems designed to defeat the objective of gathering such data.