Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Bar Council must evolve work distribution system to save junior lawyers

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These are days when some well-known senior advocates exchange information in open court on how many engagements they had that day, while thousands of young lawyers go home without a brief or money. It is a paradoxical situation in the legal profession: while trained lawyers are many, cases get concentrated with a few. This is also one cause for delay in disposal of cases.

The Bar Council of India is yet to evolve a mechanism by which a reasonable distribution of work is made. Recently, the Supreme Court suggested an honorarium for young lawyers for a certain period.

However, even in introducing technology and online hearings, the mighty urban elite can get good work, while their rural brothers are edged out of the system.

Proper training in law colleges and improved infrastructure in rural areas may be some solutions. But the larger question of leaving junior lawyers to fend for themselves will result in degeneration of the profession itself.