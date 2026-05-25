Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Article 19(2) allows restrictions on speech, but courts hold final say on reasonableness

When the Constitution of India was being drafted, there were suggestions to include educational qualifications as a requirement for contesting higher posts. However, the move was dropped considering the situation in the country where many lacked formal education. Even to become a Governor of a state, it is enough that you are an Indian citizen and above 35 years of age.

In earlier days, in order to impress voters, leaders used to suffix their degrees, such as BA and MA, to their names. Later, after obtaining fake conferments of honorary doctorates, they began prefixing their names with Dr. Subsequently, following a public interest litigation, contestants were required to mandatorily disclose their educational qualifications in the form of an affidavit. If you swear to a false affidavit, you can be prosecuted.

However, people do not seriously consider educational qualifications while voting. In Tamil Nadu, of the 11 chief ministers we have had since Independence, a majority were not even matriculates. You will also be surprised to know that for contesting from a graduate constituency in the Legislative Council, the candidate need not be a graduate while the voter must be one, as per a decision of the Supreme Court.