Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Approach HC seeking directions to authorities who sit on applications

The 'anywhere registration' facility to be introduced by the Tamil Nadu Registration Department from August 17 has been welcomed by all stakeholders, but has raised many questions as well. The proposed move is expected to cover only certain sections, and mostly the new registration process. The question that lingers on is whether the online process will help citizens avail many pending documents. To be recalled, long-time residents of Madhavaram still await the online pattas or e-pattas, which is an essential part of the registration process. The land owners in Madhavaram have repeatedly approached the Tahsildar office in vain and expected some good response when the previous government launched the Ungaludan Stalin programmes. Thousands had given petitions, hoping for quick responses as the elections were approaching. However, that too turned out to be an eyewash. What people received was just an acknowledgement via SMS. A fresh request to the administration concerned revealed that there is no process happening to issue the e-pattas. Some are even ignorant of the petitions. Now the hope is a positive response from the new government, which boasts to weed off all types of corruption. Requests from the citizens are a proper perusal of petitions to be done, and issue legal documents to all residents. In addition to this, we also hope that all pending civic activities will be expedited. Other than RTI, which has been of no use, what is the best legal way to get proper answers to the grievances already submitted?
Your question deals with two departments. Both registration and, to some extent, the revenue department have started the digital process of their records, and the application for certain measures has been introduced by an online process. However, it cannot be said all is well. Still, if one goes through agents, one may get things done faster, and one will have to shell out speed money. As you said, RTI cannot achieve better results, and until we get the Right to Services Act, we will be facing difficulties. As of now, you will have to approach the High Court with a writ petition seeking directions to the authorities who are sitting over your application.
A news report said that after 10 years, the court directed the Assembly Secretary to substitute the name of Mr X as the MLA of the Assembly Constituency between 2016 and 2021. Now, it is already 2026, please detail the MLA substitution process.
The Assembly Secretary had only carried out the judgment of the Supreme Court, which declared the election of an MLA as valid. Though years have rolled by, the records have to be set right. Therefore, the consequential process of rectification was notified in the gazette. This is for future historians who want to research the composition of the house. It has no immediate consequences and has only the effect of keeping the records straight.