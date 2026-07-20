Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Approach HC seeking directions to authorities who sit on applications

Q

The 'anywhere registration' facility to be introduced by the Tamil Nadu Registration Department from August 17 has been welcomed by all stakeholders, but has raised many questions as well. The proposed move is expected to cover only certain sections, and mostly the new registration process. The question that lingers on is whether the online process will help citizens avail many pending documents. To be recalled, long-time residents of Madhavaram still await the online pattas or e-pattas, which is an essential part of the registration process. The land owners in Madhavaram have repeatedly approached the Tahsildar office in vain and expected some good response when the previous government launched the Ungaludan Stalin programmes. Thousands had given petitions, hoping for quick responses as the elections were approaching. However, that too turned out to be an eyewash. What people received was just an acknowledgement via SMS. A fresh request to the administration concerned revealed that there is no process happening to issue the e-pattas. Some are even ignorant of the petitions. Now the hope is a positive response from the new government, which boasts to weed off all types of corruption. Requests from the citizens are a proper perusal of petitions to be done, and issue legal documents to all residents. In addition to this, we also hope that all pending civic activities will be expedited. Other than RTI, which has been of no use, what is the best legal way to get proper answers to the grievances already submitted?