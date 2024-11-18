Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | AI can't replace judges, it can only play role of an auxiliary nurse

CHENNAI: At a time when the usage of Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting normalised in the judiciary too, what do you think are the challenges such a development will have in the process of delivering justice? Even though it is not being used for writing judgments as of now, the day doesn’t seem far when judges seek the help of AI at least before drafting some of them. Can it hurt the values on which the modern judiciary stands?

-- K Manimekalai, Mandaiveli, Chennai

The application of Artificial Intelligence in the judicial realm is reasonably limited in scope and depth. Artificial Intelligence can never replace judges in delivering their orders based on formulae fed into it. At maximum, it can act as an auxiliary nurse, assisting judges with legal research and preparatory work. As of now, we have started using templates for passing routine orders. We can use it to learn about the different permutations, combinations and precedents.