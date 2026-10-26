Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Abortion is a decision best left to medical experts and not argued on academic grounds

The contingency fund issue for police stations has been there for several decades. It is not merely a matter of stationery supply. Firstly, police stations and the department have not been included in the supply list by the Director of Stationery and Printing, even though it is one place where such requirements are heavy. Therefore, a complainant who goes to a police station is made to run around to get these items, besides facing many other demands by the police.

Even if you increase the quantum of contingency funds for a police station, the problem of making demands on complainants is not going to be solved until policemen realise that they are public servants and not parasites. It is high time the essential requirements for a police station are assessed and properly budgeted, rather than leaving the expenditure to be met out of contingencies.