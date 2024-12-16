Lawfully Yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru | Vigilance wing attached to HC probes corrupt practices of dist-level judges

Vigilance wing attached to HC probes corrupt practices of dist-level judges

The suicide note of Atul Subhash, a private firm executive, which also accused a family court judge of demanding Rs 5 lakh to 'settle' his case, seems to raise many questions. While the obnoxious social media trial launched against the wife of the deceased is entirely unacceptable, the death note puts a question mark on how transparent and just judicial processes are in such cases and the role of bribery in courts in general. If a judge is insensitive in handling such a case or is found guilty of seeking a bribe, are there any provisions under which he/she can be brought before the law?

— Senthilkumar S, Villivakkam, Chennai

The district-level judges and those ranked below are government servants covered by conduct rules. They are also covered by the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1973. There is a Vigilance wing attached to the High Court that supervises their activities. All complaints are enquired into discreetly. Several disciplinary proceedings have been taken at all times if any proof is established prima facie. If there are corrupt judges despite these supervisions by the High Court either they must be clever crooks or the Bar is silent. In any event, suicide notes cannot be considered foolproof. If that comes to the notice of the Vigilance wing they will hold inquiry.

Send notices to Traffic Commissioner to seek action against erring bike/cab taxis

The Transport Commissionerate in Chennai has made a hasty retreat after announcing a crackdown on illegal bike taxis. There have been serious allegations against bike taxi drivers, including incidents of reckless driving and harassment of female passengers. In fact, whips should be cracked on not just bikes, but cars also. Private vehicles register with Ola, Uber, Rapido, etc and do business. Why can't RTO ensure these bike and car taxi operators have distinct registration and number plates, and that transport aggregators enrol only RTO-approved vehicles? Autorickshaws have their own identity, not cars or bikes. Some cabs do ply exclusively for aggregators but not all. Is there anything the public can do when authorities, for reasons best known to them, fail to act or bring in regulations against erring bike/cab taxi services?

— Rajagopalchari, Erukancheri, Chennai

Complaints do exist against all public utility services. Some are regulated by law, some by the agency that engages them. As far as bike taxis are concerned they lack any control. It is high time the government either rein them in bringing in regulations or ban such services which at times show ugly conduct and behaviour. You can send notices to the Traffic Commissioner and request urgent action failing which you can move the High Court with a public interest litigation.