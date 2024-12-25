Law student among 3 held for knife-point robbery bid in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three men including a law student were arrested for attempting to rob a collection agent’s bag at knifepoint in broad daylight on Mint Street, Sowcarpet.

Although a CCTV clip of the incident went viral, the victim, Hari Prasad, did not file a complaint as the bag didn’t contain valuables.

Meanwhile, the Flower Bazaar police found the robbers had targeted Hari Prasad knowing he carried large amounts of money in his bag.

Their initial probe was hampered due to lack of registration plates on the two motorcycles involved. Eventually, they traced the accused — Naresh (law student), Kannan, and Mahesh. The suspects had changed their clothes after the robbery bid, police said. Search is on for another suspect.