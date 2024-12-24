Law professor, bike rider arrested for assaulting policemen in Chennai
CHENNAI: Two persons, including a law college faculty, were arrested for allegedly assaulting policemen in two separate incidents at Nungambakkam and Maduravoyal.
The Nungambakkam police arrested 26-year-old V Magin Koskgo, an assistant professor at a law college, for allegedly assaulting and abusing a sub-inspector who intervened in a road rage incident early on Monday morning.
Magin allegedly rode his bike rashly and overtook SI Manimaran's two-wheeler. When Manimaran questioned him, Magin picked up a quarrel with him. He attacked the policeman, stomped on his chest, and fled the scene.
Manimaran got admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment and filed a complaint, after which the Nungambakkam police registered a case and arrested the professor.
In another incident, the police arrested M Mohan (38) of Maduravoyal for attacking a sub-inspector, Chinnadurai, attached to the Maduravoyal police station, when he stopped the bike rider at a vehicle checkpoint in Maduravoyal.
Both of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.