Law college student killed in car crash near Kotturpuram; four injured

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old law college student from Kerala was killed in a road accident near Kotturpuram in Chennai on Tuesday. Four others, including a car driver, sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the accident occurred on Gandhi Mandapam Road in Kotturpuram when a car travelling ahead allegedly made a sudden turn, resulting in a collision between two vehicles.
The deceased has been identified as Joonu (21), a law college student hailing from Kerala. She died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.
The injured, including the car driver were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.
Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further inquiries are underway to determine responsibility and whether negligence was involved.