Lauki ka brownie from Sameera’s kitchen

Actor Sameera Reddy urged all to upgrade their craving with her healthy yet delicious lauki ka brownie (bottle gourd brownie). The actor, who keeps on sharing such healthy and healing recipes that are also pleasant for the taste buds, revealed the ingredients needed for these brownies in the caption.
In December, Sameera shared the recipe for her banana stem and dal curry, which, according to her, is extremely good for the gut, supports hormonal balance, helps reduce bloating and water retention, aids weight management, supports menstrual health, helps regulate blood sugar, and also promotes a calm mood and good digestion.