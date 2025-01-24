Largest cargo aircraft, ‘Queen of the skies' lands in Chennai for the first time

CHENNAI: The massive cargo aircraft, famously referred to as the "Queen of the Skies," landed at Chennai International Airport for the first time from Jordan.

Operated by the US-based National Airlines, which specialises in cargo flights, the Boeing 747-400 aircraft arrived at Chennai International Airport on Thursday.

The plane took off from Amman Airport in Jordan carrying approximately 124 tonnes of cargo and landed at the Chennai airport's cargo terminal.

The arrival of the "Queen of the Skies" created a buzz of excitement among the staff at the cargo terminal.

The team immediately sprang into action, efficiently unloading the imported cargo and loading exports destined for Dubai and other locations in the United Arab Emirates. After completing its operations, the aircraft departed for Dubai, carrying goods from Chennai.

Capable of handling approximately 125 tonnes of cargo in a single trip, the Boeing 747-400 can also be operated as a passenger flight.

As a passenger aircraft, it has a seating capacity of up to 660 passengers, making it one of the most versatile aircraft in aviation.

Chennai Airport has earned international recognition for its efficient cargo management, establishing itself as a key player in global air freight operations.

Airport officials noted that the increasing frequency of large cargo aircraft like the Boeing 747-400 landing in Chennai highlights the city's growing importance in international cargo logistics, further enhancing its prestige in the global arena.