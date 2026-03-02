Language paper easy, say students on first day of Class 12 board examination

Meanwhile, though the Class 11 board exam has been officially cancelled from this academic year, the department will begin arrears for 25,051 candidates today (Tuesday) till March 27 at 2,615 centres. For Class 11, more than 2,668 teachers and 286 flying squadrons had been deployed. In the case of scribes, 7,465 subject teachers for Class 12 and 186 teachers for Class 11 have been deployed by the School Education Department.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the preparations for the exams have been on point. “Students must not fear and stress over the exam, and only focus on giving their best,” he added, and shared condolences regarding the death of Durgadevi (a Class 12 student) in Madurai, who died of a road accident while on her way to write the exam on Monday, and S Saravanan, a government teacher in Mayiladuthurai, who died of an illness