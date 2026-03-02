Language paper easy, say students on first day of Class 12 board examination

CHENNAI: The Class 12 board exam that began on Monday with an “easy Tamil language paper”. The final exam for the 2025-26 academic year will go on till March 26 across Tamil Nadu.
As per the data from the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), a total of 9,919 candidates (regular – 8,319 and private 1,600) were absent out of over 8.16 candidates (regular – 7,99,692 and private 16,597) on Monday’s Class 12 exam. And, no candidates were reported to have indulged in malpractice, stated DGE.
For the Class 12 exam, around 4,500 flying squad/standing squad and more than 44,624 teachers have been deployed. Additionally, 281 prison inmates appeared for the exam.
Meanwhile, though the Class 11 board exam has been officially cancelled from this academic year, the department will begin arrears for 25,051 candidates today (Tuesday) till March 27 at 2,615 centres. For Class 11, more than 2,668 teachers and 286 flying squadrons had been deployed. In the case of scribes, 7,465 subject teachers for Class 12 and 186 teachers for Class 11 have been deployed by the School Education Department.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the preparations for the exams have been on point. “Students must not fear and stress over the exam, and only focus on giving their best,” he added, and shared condolences regarding the death of Durgadevi (a Class 12 student) in Madurai, who died of a road accident while on her way to write the exam on Monday, and S Saravanan, a government teacher in Mayiladuthurai, who died of an illness