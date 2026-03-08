Land transfer delay stalls Tambaram eastern bypass work

The bypass begins at Madambakkam junction on Irumbuliyur Road near the Maraimalai Adigal bridge and ends at GST Road in Perungalathur.

The project was taken up in phases, and the stretch from Madambakkam up to the Vandalur forest area has already been completed as a six-lane road. However, the remaining 0.78 km stretch falls within reserve forest areas near Vandalur and Nedungundram. The Highways department had applied to the Forest department on August 21, 2023, seeking permission to proceed with the work.