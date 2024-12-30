Land rights hearing: Marginalised vent ire before Medha Patkar-headed panel in Chennai

CHENNAI: Representatives from the fishermen, Irula, and Puthirai Vannar communities, as well as slum dwellers from Chennai and other parts of the state, vented their ire against successive state governments for denying them land rights at a public hearing on land rights on Sunday. They expressed strong discontent before the five-member panel, headed by social activist Medha Patkar, over successive governments’ lack of political will and persistent red tape that denied them a dignified life.

Upon hearing the testimony of the homeless and slum dwellers, Patkar remarked that the labourers built the city and continue to serve it. “They should be given due recognition, and no one should be evicted or displaced from their homes. Moving them to distant locations would have a devastating impact, as it would cause them to lose their livelihoods, and children would struggle to continue their education,” she noted.

She also pointed out that while the state government had resettled slum dwellers in Kannagi Nagar, they were not properly rehabilitated. The government should recognise the contribution of these labourers and provide them with housing and essential facilities at their place of living.

A group of women from Sathya Nagar, opposite the War Memorial, shared that they had been fighting for land rights for more than half a century, yet successive state governments had failed to address their demands. Nevertheless, they vowed to continue their struggle to secure their land rights. These women were among the 14 groups representing slum dwellers from various parts of Chennai, including coastal slum and Adyar riverside slum in Pattinapakkam.

In addition to the slum dwellers, representatives from the Narikuravas, Irula community, released bonded labourers, and Puthirai Vannar from Tiruchy, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts attended the public hearing and shared their hardships.

R Geetha of the Unorganised Workers Federation stated that the government had declared over 1,500 sites as slums in Chennai between 1971 and 1974. Under the Tamil Nadu Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act, 1971, these declared-slums should be protected from eviction, and the residents should be granted land rights. However, the authorities have failed to comply with this pioneering Act, which was enacted by the government of then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1971.

“The panel will prepare its recommendations in the next 15 days, which will be submitted to the government to address the grievances of the slum dwellers and homeless people in Chennai and other parts of the state,” Patkar said.