Lack of industrial policy, a root cause for India’s job crisis, says economist Santosh Mehrotra

The consequences are visible in what he called a “structural retrogression”. Instead of workers steadily moving from agriculture to industry and services, India has seen a reversal of that process, with the number of workers in agriculture increasing by around 80 million between 2019 and 2024. “Never in the history of mankind, forget about our country, have so many million workers been added to agriculture in such a short period of time,” he said. “The increase pushed agriculture’s share of employment to around 46% of the workforce, compared with about 29% in China.”

The employment challenge is being compounded by an education system that has expanded rapidly without a corresponding improvement in quality, Mehrotra said. The gross enrolment ratio in higher education rose from about 11% to nearly 29% over the past 20 years, while the number of private colleges expanded sharply. “Yet employers continue to report a shortage of job-ready workers. Formal vocational training covered only about 2.4% of the workforce in 2004 and has risen to just around 4% despite years of focus on skill development,” he averred. “Countries like China, South Korea and Taiwan combined industrial policy with investments in education and vocational training, enabling workers to move from farms to higher-productivity jobs. India, by contrast, expanded higher education rapidly but failed to build a manufacturing ecosystem capable of absorbing its growing workforce.”