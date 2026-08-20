Lack of footpath forces pedestrians to walk on Arcot Road

Murugan, a resident, said, “There has been no footpath here for the past four years. People face difficulties every day, especially during peak hours. From children to senior citizens, everyone is forced to walk on the road among moving vehicles. There is also no proper crossing line, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross the road safely.”

Concurring with him was another resident, Vicky, who added: “Vehicles are also parked along the pedestrian path. The road is dangerous for anyone to navigate on foot.”

A senior Corporation official told DT Next that footpaths were missing only in some narrow stretches of Arcot Road. “As the road width between Vadapalani Bus Terminus and Vadapalani Junction is limited, footpaths could not be provided at certain locations,” he clarified.