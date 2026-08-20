Lack of footpath forces pedestrians to walk on Arcot Road

CHENNAI: With no proper footpath between Vadapalani Bus Terminus and Vadapalani Junction on Arcot Road, pedestrians are forced to walk along the busy road, putting them at risk.
The stretch is used by thousands of commuters travelling to the bus terminus, private hospitals, commercial establishments and Vadapalani Metro station. As the road is narrow, there is limited space for a separate pedestrian walkway.
Ongoing Metro Rail and storm water drain works have further reduced the available road space. This has led to traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours, while pedestrians struggle to move safely along the stretch.
Murugan, a resident, said, “There has been no footpath here for the past four years. People face difficulties every day, especially during peak hours. From children to senior citizens, everyone is forced to walk on the road among moving vehicles. There is also no proper crossing line, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross the road safely.”
Concurring with him was another resident, Vicky, who added: “Vehicles are also parked along the pedestrian path. The road is dangerous for anyone to navigate on foot.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that footpaths were missing only in some narrow stretches of Arcot Road. “As the road width between Vadapalani Bus Terminus and Vadapalani Junction is limited, footpaths could not be provided at certain locations,” he clarified.
SWD works are currently being carried out for about 960 metres between Kamarajar Statue and Vadapalani Junction. Work has been completed for around 500 metres, while the remaining is under way. Officials said that steps were being taken to complete the work before the upcoming monsoon.
“After the Metro Rail works are completed, an assessment will be carried out to identify suitable locations for footpaths, following which footpath works will be taken up,” another official added.
Residents have urged the authorities to provide proper footpaths on both sides of the road after the Metro Rail and SWD works are completed to ensure pedestrians’ safety.