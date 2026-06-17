Lack of bus stop forces Saidapet residents in Govt Farm to walk 1.5 km for public transport

Senior citizens and others who cannot afford to pay for an auto pointed out that with recent fuel price hikes, their hard-earned money is vanishing soon. “I work as a house-help in the nearby government quarters and earn Rs 6,000 a month. My husband has health issues, so most of my earnings go toward his medical expenses. Even though it’s a long distance, I prefer walking to the bus stop instead of spending Rs 100 on an auto,” a senior resident shared.

Recently, the residents of Government Farm met with Saidapet MLA Arul Prakasam and submitted a petition detailing a charter of demands, which included improving streetlights, providing household piped water connections, and constructing separate public toilets for men. “One of our main demands is either to extend the minibus service to Government Farm or to extend buses that halt at the TN Housing Board Quarters and PWD in Todd Hunter Nagar for government staff,” said a resident.