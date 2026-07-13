Lack of basic civic infra at Ezhil Nagar continues to hanut residents

Residents said that poor maintenance of the underground drainage network has resulted in frequent sewage overflow and water stagnation in the locality.

“The problem worsens when it rains, causing inconvenience to families and increasing the risk of health hazards,” said Venugopal, a resident. “Drainage blockage and leakage happen regularly here. We’ve submitted complaints several times, but there is no permanent solution. Temporary cleaning is carried out, but the issue keeps recurring.”

Residents also pointed out that rainwater enters several houses through damaged walls and leaking roofs when there’s an intense downpour. “Exposed electrical cables and damaged EB boxes inside the residential blocks pose a serious safety risk,” Parameshwari, another resident. “Whenever it rains, water enters our houses and gets stagnant inside. The EB cables and electrical boxes also become completely wet, which is very dangerous. We’re living in constant fear every time it rains.”

Residents also expressed concern over the quality of drinking water supplied in the locality. They alleged that sewage water often mixes with drinking water due to damaged pipelines and drainage leakage, making the water unsafe for consumption.