Lack of basic civic infra at Ezhil Nagar continues to hanut residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Ezhil Nagar in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam continue to face multiple civic infrastructure problems, including recurring drainage blockages, sewage overflow, unsafe drinking water supply and deteriorating residential buildings. They alleged that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, many issues have remained unresolved for several years.
Residents said that poor maintenance of the underground drainage network has resulted in frequent sewage overflow and water stagnation in the locality.
“The problem worsens when it rains, causing inconvenience to families and increasing the risk of health hazards,” said Venugopal, a resident. “Drainage blockage and leakage happen regularly here. We’ve submitted complaints several times, but there is no permanent solution. Temporary cleaning is carried out, but the issue keeps recurring.”
Residents also pointed out that rainwater enters several houses through damaged walls and leaking roofs when there’s an intense downpour. “Exposed electrical cables and damaged EB boxes inside the residential blocks pose a serious safety risk,” Parameshwari, another resident. “Whenever it rains, water enters our houses and gets stagnant inside. The EB cables and electrical boxes also become completely wet, which is very dangerous. We’re living in constant fear every time it rains.”
Residents also expressed concern over the quality of drinking water supplied in the locality. They alleged that sewage water often mixes with drinking water due to damaged pipelines and drainage leakage, making the water unsafe for consumption.
Additionally, residents are anxious over the poor structural condition of several buildings in the area. Damaged walls, broken windows and leaking ceilings are common in the locality. “Continuous water seepage has damaged household belongings and affected the overall living conditions here,” lamented an elderly resident.
When contacted, officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said preliminary assessments were completed for infrastructure improvement works in Ezhil Nagar. “Renovation works are awaiting fund allocation,” a senior official said. “Estimates were prepared for 64 residential blocks at an estimated cost of around Rs 2.21 crore. Repair works, including drainage improvement, structural renovation and other infrastructure upgrades, will be taken up after the required funds are sanctioned.”
Officials added that certain maintenance works, including wall sealing, leakage prevention and bathroom tile restoration in select buildings, were being carried out. “However, comprehensive renovation works will be implemented once the project receives administrative approval,” the official stated.