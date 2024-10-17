La Nuit Blanche: A night of arts, culture, and Franco-Indian collaboration in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Alliance Française of Madras is set to host the second edition of La Nuit Blanche, an all-night celebration of arts and culture on October 19. This year’s theme draws inspiration from the grandeur and opulence of the Versailles Palace. There will be seven unique spaces, atmospheres, and experiences for visitors. Dr Patricia Théry Hart, director of Alliance Française of Madras, describes the event as more than just a celebration. “La Nuit Blanche is a vibrant tapestry of Franco-Indian culture, bringing our community together to showcase the talent of local artists while celebrating our rich cultural heritages." This event offers a rare fusion of the folk and the contemporary, blending French and local cultures.

One of the key performances of the evening is Alli Thilaga, a traditional koothu and drama by Thilagavathi Palani, in collaboration with Shreya Nagarajan Singh (SNS) Arts Development Consultancy. The production will take place from 7 to 8 pm at the Alliance Française premises. Thilagavathi is a National Award-winning artist and the first female Kattaikkuttu performer to graduate from the Kattaikkuttu Gurukulam. “In traditional Koothu, we have many characters played by a large cast, but in Alli Thilaga, I single-handedly portray multiple characters, including myself. This has been a new experience for me, and I’m excited to share this work with more people around the world,” says Thilagavathi about her year-long effort in developing the 45-minute Tamil production. The play is set as a rehearsal for a new koothu based on the story of Allirani, a rarely explored narrative from the Mahabharata.

Another highlight of La Nuit Blanche is Breath, a Bharatanatyam performance by Deepali Salil and Sayani Chakraborty. The production explores the deep connection between breath and emotion. “Breath personifies breath and the body. I represent breath, while Sayani embodies the human form. Our performance shows how breath influences the body’s emotions, and how, by surrendering to breath, one can regulate emotions. This practice can lead to a spiritual journey, where breath becomes the gateway,” explains Deepali.

Pravin Kannanur, President of Alliance Française of Madras, emphasises that the event is an artistic and communal moment, designed to bring together Chennai’s diverse audience in a collective celebration of creativity. “Beyond the performances, La Nuit Blanche serves a larger purpose: to make art accessible to all and to promote cultural expression. We aim to present the Alliance Française in a new light - as a meeting point for both traditional and contemporary art, and a bridge between French and local cultures," Pravin Kannanur tells DT Next.

To know details and timings of other events, log on to: madras.afindia.org.