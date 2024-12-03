Kuwait-Chennai flight makes emergency landing due to technical glitch mid-air

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight from Kuwait to Chennai made an emergency landing in Kuwait due to a sudden technical glitch while flying mid-air.

The flight has been cancelled as the technical glitch in the plane could not be repaired immediately.

All passengers were taken off the plane and were accommodated at Kuwait Airport.

The flight took off from Kuwait for Chennai at 11.26 pm last night with 154 passengers and 8 flight crew members on board.

While the plane was flying mid-air, the pilot detected the technical glitch, made prompt action and landed the plane at Kuwait Airport within minutes from taking off.

A team of flight engineers boarded the plane and tried to fix the technical problem.

Later, it has been announced that the technical problem has been fixed and the plane will depart for Chennai.