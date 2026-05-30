Kurve Sachin takes charge as Chennai Port Authority chairperson

Before taking charge at Chennai Port Authority, he was serving as Secretary for Medical Health and Medical Education and Secretary for Civil Aviation in the Uttarakhand government. He has also held positions such as Secretary for Tourism, Industries, Rural Development and Revenue. During his deputation to Maharashtra, he served as Collector of Nagpur and Mumbai Suburban districts and later as Secretary to the Chief Minister.

An engineering graduate from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Kurve has also been associated with tourism infrastructure projects supported by the Asian Development Bank and has previously served as Managing Director of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam.

According to the Chennai Port Authority, key focus areas during his tenure are expected to include modernisation of port operations, adoption of digital technologies and sustainability initiatives.