Krithika Udhayanidhi crowns women workers at GCC Women’s Day event

CHENNAI: One thousand women workers, including sanitation staff and drivers, were honoured at an event organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on the eve of International Women's Day on Saturday.
Titled ‘She Leads - Drives the City,’ the event was organised by the corporation's Gender and Policy Lab under the Special Projects Department at the Blue Flag beach stretch opposite Vivekananda House along Marina Beach. Krithika Udhayanidhi, who attended as the chief guest, presented crowns and gifts to selected women workers during the event.
As part of the programme, 400 women health workers, 400 women conservancy workers, and 200 women drivers were honoured.
Cultural performances were also held for the workers as part of the event. The corporation said the initiative aimed to acknowledge the role played by women in maintaining the functioning of the city.