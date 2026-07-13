Krishnan & Co’s quest to groom Chennai’s Messi

Now, the academy trains young aspiring footballers (aged 5-15 years) who aspire to follow in the footsteps of icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Krishnan and kids live in Joseph Street, Kannigapuram, a place well-known in the neighbourhood for its love for football. “Even now, if you enquire about football in this area, people will redirect you to Joseph Street,” he smiles.

For years, the ground was maintained by Krishnan and his friends. “Earlier, there were no toilets. So people would relieve themselves on this ground. We used to clean it up every morning and play there,” he says. “It was also used by people to consume alcohol and pass out. We requested people not to use the ground for defecating, but it took a while for people to get convinced.”

It is only recently that the State government took an interest, renovated the space and built indoor and outdoor stadiums. “However, after building the ground, SDAT wanted to charge an entry fee. We approached the MLA PK Sekarbabu and explained to him how the ground would not exist if it were not for us. Then he made it free entry,” he explains.

While the entry into the playground is free now, you need a membership to access the indoor stadium, as per a tariff list by the SDAT. For football, a monthly membership is priced at Rs 472 per person. For chess it is Rs 118, and accessing the gym costs Rs 525.

Since no other sport, including football, is played and celebrated like cricket, how did the sport survive in the city? The ‘Sevens Format’, predominantly played in Kerala, and now in the city, is one of the key reasons why. “Sevens has 9 players in each team, and there are frequent tournaments between localities. We fund this academy with the prizes and gifts we get from those games,” adds the coach.