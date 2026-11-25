CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market saw mixed changes on Wednesday (November 25). Brinjal and coloured capsicum prices fell by Rs 30 per kg each, while lady's finger became cheaper by Rs 25.
Meanwhile, the price of chillies went up by Rs 15 per kg, while green chillies and drumsticks became costlier by Rs 10 per kg each, compared to November 24.
* Chillies – Rs 40 per kg, up by Rs 15 (compared to November 24)
* Green chillies – Rs 60 per kg, up by Rs 10
* Drumstick – Rs 130 per kg, up by Rs 10
* Tomato – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 20
* Coloured capsicum – Rs 90 per kg, down by Rs 30
* Brinjal – Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 30
* Lady's finger – Rs 35 per kg, down by Rs 25
* Graffiti eggplant – Rs 35 per kg, down by Rs 20
* Peas – Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 20
* Garlic – Rs 90 per kg, down by Rs 20
* Lemons – Rs 120 per kg, down by Rs 20
* Turnips – Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 20
* Broad beans – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 15
* Beans – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 10
* Radish – Rs 40 per kg, down by Rs 10
* Ginger – Rs 90 per kg, down by Rs 10
* Capsicum – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 10
* Carrot – Rs 35 per kg, down by Rs 5
* Cabbage – Rs 20 per kg, down by Rs 5
* Cauliflower – Rs 25 per kg, down by Rs 5
* Onion – Rs 70 per kg
* Potato – Rs 50 per kg
* Coriander – Rs 5 per bunch
* Mint – Rs 5 per bunch
* Curry leaves – Rs 20 per bunch