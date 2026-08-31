Kosmoderma opens doors in Anna Nagar

The branch was inaugurated in the presence of actress Nandita Swetha and actors Mahat Raghavendra and Darshan, who joined the Kosmoderma team and guests to mark the occasion.

Dr Chytra Anand, Founder and President of Kosmoderma, said, “Every individual deserves care that understands their unique skin and aesthetic needs. Anna Nagar marks an exciting new chapter for us in Chennai, taking our expertise closer to a larger community, where science, innovation and compassion come together to inspire confidence.”