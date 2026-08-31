Kosmoderma opens doors in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Kosmoderma, one of India’s leading names in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, has opened a branch in Anna Nagar.
The branch was inaugurated in the presence of actress Nandita Swetha and actors Mahat Raghavendra and Darshan, who joined the Kosmoderma team and guests to mark the occasion.
Dr Chytra Anand, Founder and President of Kosmoderma, said, “Every individual deserves care that understands their unique skin and aesthetic needs. Anna Nagar marks an exciting new chapter for us in Chennai, taking our expertise closer to a larger community, where science, innovation and compassion come together to inspire confidence.”
The branch offers clinical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation management, acne care, anti-ageing treatments, laser procedures, hair restoration and body aesthetics, with each treatment plan tailored to the patient’s specific goals.
“Beauty and confidence are personal to every individual. I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone with Dr Chytra and the Kosmoderma team, and to see a brand that brings together expertise and technology continue to grow here,” Nandita Swetha said.
Actor Mahat Raghavendra said, “Kosmoderma has built a strong reputation for expert-led, personalised aesthetic care. It’s exciting to see the brand continue to grow in Chennai. I wish Dr Chytra and her team the very best for this new chapter.”