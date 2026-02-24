Kosasthalaiyar basin most climate-vulnerable, reveals report

The finding is part of the report, 'Towards Climate-Resilient River Systems in Chennai', released at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit, which calls for urgent, integrated water management and adaptation measures to protect long-term water security and ecological balance.

The study categorises the Kosasthalaiyar sub-basin, along with the Cooum, as being in the "very high risk" category, based on combined indicators of hazard, exposure, and vulnerability.