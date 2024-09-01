Konar kari dosa as tartlet?

CHENNAI: Located at a corner of the bustling Express Avenue Mall, Noci Adante’s ambience impressed us. It is not so bright yet not so dull, but this is definitely an Instagrammable place. The diner was started recently by partners Bala and Avnish.

Chef Moorthi has curated the contemporary-based menu. “The menu is curated with sustainability in mind. We use fresh ingredients and cold-press oil. Local ingredients are procured within a 50 km radius. Our aim is to serve 5-star restaurants quality food at affordable prices,” says the chef.

Giving us insights about the mindful eating trend in Chennai, he shares, “This trend started five years ago and we gradually got into this. It doesn’t pose a challenge but helps the chefs and restaurateurs innovate more.”

“We can witness a lot of diners popping up in Chennai. On the other hand, there are an equal number of closures as well. One can sustain in the industry if they serve right food, value for money and great service,” adds the chef with more than two decades of experience.

Does the great ambience match the taste of the dishes offered here? Let’s find out. The konar kari dosa tartlet was highly innovative by serving the kari dosa in the form of a waffle. The cream cheese topping added more to the flavours. The taste also matched the presentation. Are you a vegetarian and would like to try kothu parotta? Noci Adante’s kothu parotta cutlet with spicy yoghurt should be on your list. The crispy layer and fluffy stuffing with the dip was something different. The fried cottage cheese with cherry tomatoes and Guntur spices is a perfect blend of traditional and modern flavours.

Kunafa prawn was a bit bland. However, the Japanese mayo added the required amount of flavours. Tikki three ways consist of hara bhara kebab, dahi kebab and aloo methi kebab. Among these, the aloo methi kebab is our least favourite. The spiced mushroom onion kebab is definitely a must-try with tender mushrooms and an apt quantity of spices.

Spiced mushroom and onion

The chicken satay was good with the peanut sauce. The meat was juicy and the flavours seeped in well. Main course was not up to the expectations. The lamb ravioli had an egg smell to it. The truffle-infused brioche stuffed roasted chicken’s flavours were exotic. But the meat was undercooked.

Chicken satay

Coming to the good part, the three types of dal with roti were nice and the butter chicken masala also topped the list with succulent chicken pieces. Greek gyros burger had a bland taste. However, survived with the accompaniments.

Butter chicken masala

Among the beverages, the noci bliss and tropical passion completely blew our minds with their citric sparks. All chocolate lovers should assemble to try the chocolate hazelnut tart.