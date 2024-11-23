Kolkata man reaches Chennai for cancer treatment, dies at airport

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old businessman from Kolkata who reached the city for cancer treatment died at the airport on Saturday.

Prakash Kumar Singhi of West Bengal was diagnosed with throat cancer two years ago and underwent treatments in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

As his condition did not improve despite medical care, he decided to visit a private hospital in Chennai for treatment and scheduled his appointment.

Prakash, accompanied by his son Uttam Singhi (28), boarded the Chennai-bound Indigo Airlines flight from Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday.

Upon his arrival at the city airport at 2.30 am, Uttam ushered his father to the airport exit in a wheelchair. While being wheeled out, Prakash vomited and fell unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to the private hospital inside the airport, but he was declared dead.

On information, the Airport police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case.