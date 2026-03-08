Kolathur gets a boost in civic infra, welfare worth over Rs 45 cr

Among the key facilities inaugurated was the upgraded Murasoli Maran Park and the Kalaignar Centenary Coin Memorial, developed at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore on Perambur High Road. The park features landscaped walkways, a musical fountain, yoga facilities, badminton courts, children’s play areas and dedicated exercise equipment for senior citizens.

The Chief Minister also opened a modern library and Mudhalvar Padaippagam in Jawahar Nagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore to support students preparing for competitive examinations. The two-storey facility includes reading halls, computer sections and dedicated study areas.