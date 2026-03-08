Kolathur gets a boost in civic infra, welfare worth over Rs 45 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inaugurated multiple civic infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives worth over Rs 45 crore in his Kolathur Assembly constituency under the North Chennai Development Plan.
The projects include works undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
Among the key facilities inaugurated was the upgraded Murasoli Maran Park and the Kalaignar Centenary Coin Memorial, developed at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore on Perambur High Road. The park features landscaped walkways, a musical fountain, yoga facilities, badminton courts, children’s play areas and dedicated exercise equipment for senior citizens.
The Chief Minister also opened a modern library and Mudhalvar Padaippagam in Jawahar Nagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore to support students preparing for competitive examinations. The two-storey facility includes reading halls, computer sections and dedicated study areas.
In another major addition to the constituency, Stalin inaugurated the Kolathur Modern Market complex on Paper Mills Road, built at a cost of Rs 19.30 crore. The multi-storey complex houses 74 commercial shops, parking spaces, lifts and modern civic amenities designed to support small traders and local businesses.
Civic infrastructure was further strengthened with the inauguration of a new school building with 14 classrooms, a women’s gymnasium and a multi-purpose centre housing two fair price shops, constructed by the GCC. CM Stalin also launched upgradation works at sewage pumping stations in Kolathur at a cost of Rs 12.48 crore. The works include installation of high-capacity pumps, odour control systems and IoT-based monitoring to improve wastewater management.
Later, at a separate event, Stalin distributed welfare assistance to 3,200 Muslim beneficiaries ahead of Ramzan. The assistance included sewing machines for 320 women, laptops and certificates for students trained in accounting software and spectacles for 200 beneficiaries following eye screenings.