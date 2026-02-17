Kodungaiyur waste incinerator failed to monitor 45 out of 48 mandatory parameters: Fact-finding report

The report, Exposing the violations of emission norms of the 50 MTPD waste incinerator in Kodungaiyur, prepared by the Alliance for Incinerator Free Chennai and the Federation for North Chennai Residents Welfare Association, is based on responses obtained under the Right to Information Act and field inspections.

According to the findings, 9 of the 11 flue gas emission parameters, including hydrogen chloride, carbon monoxide, total organic carbon, hydrogen fluoride, dioxins and furans, and heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium and lead, were never monitored during the five-year period of operation. Only particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides were monitored, and that too only once in April 2024.