Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight grounded in Chennai after alert pilot spots glitch

CHENNAI: The pilot of a SpiceJet flight bound for Kochi on Sunday morning grounded the aircraft ahead of take-off, upon discovering a technical glitch. This caused a delay of two hours.

The flight, carrying 84 passengers and five staffers, was scheduled to leave Chennai airport at 6.30 am today. Before take-off, while moving the aircraft across the runway, the pilot detected a technical issue and halted the plane after informing the air traffic control room.

Following this, tow trucks arrived on the runway and towed the aircraft away. A team of flight engineers then boarded the aircraft and repaired it.

After a delay of two hours, the flight departed from Chennai to Kochi at around 8.30 am.