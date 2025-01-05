Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight grounded in Chennai after alert pilot spots glitch

Begin typing your search...

    CHENNAI: The pilot of a SpiceJet flight bound for Kochi on Sunday morning grounded the aircraft ahead of take-off, upon discovering a technical glitch. This caused a delay of two hours.

    The flight, carrying 84 passengers and five staffers, was scheduled to leave Chennai airport at 6.30 am today. Before take-off, while moving the aircraft across the runway, the pilot detected a technical issue and halted the plane after informing the air traffic control room.

    Following this, tow trucks arrived on the runway and towed the aircraft away. A team of flight engineers then boarded the aircraft and repaired it.

    After a delay of two hours, the flight departed from Chennai to Kochi at around 8.30 am.

    SpiceJet FlightChennai airportKochi
