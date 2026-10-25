Know the password? There's a table at Chennai's new speakeasy-style restobar, MadCo

First, find the door

Getting into MadCo (Madras Cocktail Company) is not as simple as walking into a restaurant. Tucked away from Chennai’s busy dining and nightlife scene, the speakeasy-style restobar keeps its entrance discreet. Guests book through Instagram and receive the day’s password. First-timers reveal the code at reception before being ushered inside, while regulars have grown familiar with the ritual.

For managing partner Santhosh Zachariah Abraham and founding partner RVS Kiran, the concept draws inspiration from the backroom bars of Prohibition-era America, where people gathered to drink, exchange ideas, enjoy music and socialise.

After spending 15 years in different parts of India, Santhosh returned to Chennai, finding the city’s bars and clubs too loud, with overly sweet drinks and food that fell short of his expectations. Along with Kiran, he set out to create a space for conversations over punchy food and thoughtfully prepared drinks. “Kiran and I started MadCo out of necessity rather than a whim,” he says.

The reservations-only format has helped build a community of regulars, with Santhosh estimating that nearly 80 per cent of guests return. Many eventually become friends of the team. The Instagram booking system also allows the team to connect with guests before they arrive, while feedback from regulars helps maintain consistency.

The food, meanwhile, is far from an afterthought. Drawing on South Indian flavours, particularly Andhra influences, alongside Asian inspirations and comfort food, the menu reflects culinary consultant and chef Mathangi Kumar’s approach to experimentation.

Santhosh recalls that the initial menu trials, based on the founders’ conflicting suggestions, resulted in enjoyable but generic dishes. They eventually stepped back and gave Mathangi the freedom to follow her instincts.

The brief was to avoid trends and familiar bar offerings while ensuring every dish retained at least one recognisable flavour. Food, Santhosh believes, should surprise people while remaining enjoyable and evoking memories. The cocktail list caters to different palates, from refreshing serves to clarified cocktails and spirit-forward options. The team prepares shrubs, tinctures, syrups and cordials in-house wherever possible, using premium spirits. MadCo also offers a Temperance menu of non-alcoholic drinks for guests who want the complexity of a cocktail without the alcohol.

There are no rigid food-and-drink pairings, Santhosh says. The drinks list includes Jasmine Tequila, a Penicillin shot, Bramble Tart and Pirate’s Old Fashioned, while the Temperance menu offers an alternative for those who prefer not to drink.