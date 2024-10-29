Ahead of Deepavali, KMC opens special burns ward with 25 beds

CHENNAI: Interacting with media persons on Monday while inspecting the Special Burns Ward with 25 beds at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital ahead of Deepavali, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that he hoped for zero firecracker injuries.

“However, to be cautious during the festival season, we’ve set up a Special Burns Ward with 25 beds (12 for men, 8 for women and 5 for children),” he added. “For the last two years, we were able to treat burn injuries immediately and prevent fatalities because of the burns ward.”

Initially, KMC had only two beds at the burns ward, but it gradually increased to 75 beds. More than 2,000 cases including burn injuries due to flame, acid, crackers, and use of chemicals, have been treated at the hospital every year.

Additionally, an awareness programme was conducted for the public on how to handle the crackers safely. The public are advised to avoid taking selfies while bursting crackers, which is one of the main reasons for a major burn injury.

“Even though awareness was created among the public ahead of the festival regarding safety measures, the government hospitals with burns wards across the state are ready to treat patients during Deepavali. Doctors, nurses and operation theatres will be available round the clock to treat emergency cases,” said Subramanian.