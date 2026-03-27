KMC-developed keyhole brain surgery proves successful

The procedure, known as Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy KKC, has been introduced by the Department of Neurosurgery as an advanced alternative to traditional surgical methods.

Speaking to DT Next, Neurological department Professor Dr Koteeswaran, said the technique has already been successfully performed on more than 50 patients and delivered great clinical outcomes. This innovation has been a remarkable and significant one from KMC.

A study on this innovation has been published in the journal Neurology India, highlighting its effectiveness in treating conditions such as Chronic Subdural Hematoma (CSDH) and Chronic Extradural Hematoma (CEDH), which are commonly seen in patients with head trauma.