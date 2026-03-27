KMC-developed keyhole brain surgery proves successful

CHENNAI: A minimally invasive neurosurgical technique developed at Kilpauk Government Medical College is emerging as an effective treatment for brain haemorrhage caused by head injuries, particularly in cases where symptoms appear a week or a month later.
The procedure, known as Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy KKC, has been introduced by the Department of Neurosurgery as an advanced alternative to traditional surgical methods.
Speaking to DT Next, Neurological department Professor Dr Koteeswaran, said the technique has already been successfully performed on more than 50 patients and delivered great clinical outcomes. This innovation has been a remarkable and significant one from KMC.
A study on this innovation has been published in the journal Neurology India, highlighting its effectiveness in treating conditions such as Chronic Subdural Hematoma (CSDH) and Chronic Extradural Hematoma (CEDH), which are commonly seen in patients with head trauma.
The technique has already been successfully performed on more than 50 patients and delivered great clinical outcomes
-- Dr Koteeswaran, KMC Neurological Department
CSDH conditions occur when bleeding develops inside the skull following an injury, which leads to increased pressure on the brain. Patients may experience symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, dizziness, memory loss, and weakness in the limbs. Notably, these symptoms often appear only after two to three months, when delaying diagnosis and treatment.
The invasive treatment technique addresses these challenges through a minimally invasive approach. Surgeons create a small opening in the skull and use an endoscope to remove accumulated blood clots along with the surrounding membranes. This method ensures better visualisation and control compared to conventional single-hole surgeries, which often have limitations such as restricted movement.
A key innovation of Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy is its design, which includes two functional zones: the endoscopic landing zone and the endoscopic flowing zone. These features improve surgical precision, allow smoother instrument handling, and help surgeons reach curved areas of the skull more effectively. The technique also enables complete removal of hematomas, reducing the risk of recurrence and improving brain expansion.
Also, the innovation minimises complications such as neural injury and difficulty in controlling bleeding. Additionally, the procedure is performed endoscopically, and patients are able to recover faster with minimal damage to brain tissue.
Beyond haemorrhage treatment, the technique is also being used for brain tumours, infections, and skull injuries. With its combination of safety, precision, and improved patient outcomes, Kilpauk Keyhole Craniotomy is expected to play a significant role in minimally invasive neurosurgery in the future.